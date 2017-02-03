30 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: ECC to Deploy Observers At Voter Registration Centers

By Chiedi E. Nyenmoh

The Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) in Monrovia has trained 100 observers to be deployed at 2,080 Voter Registration centers in the 73 electoral districts across the country.

Disclosing this on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Monday, ECC Head Oscar Bloh said the observers will monitor the voter registration process when it commences on February 1 using an IT system to transmit information to the command center in Monrovia.

According to Bloh, the observers have been provided the basic skills to document and report information from the stations daily.

He noted that the observers are expected to release a provisional report about the exercise, and on the third and final week they will release the final comprehensive report of all the activities.

He expressed gratitude to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) for providing the funds to facilitate their work.

