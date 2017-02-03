3 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Lion Poachers Nabbed in Limpopo

Five men have been arrested for allegedly poaching lions in Limpopo, police said on Friday.

Police received information that people were selling lion heads in the Phalaborwa area, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

A sting operation was set up and a Mozambican national and four South Africans were found in possession of a lion's head and arrested.

Police were investigating if they were part of a syndicate targeting the big cats in the province.

Meanwhile, Tebogo Bale, who was arrested in connection with the killing and slaughter of a white lion at the Ingogo Game Reserve near Alldays, appeared in the Senwabarana Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He remains in custody.

The lion's head and paws were cut off. Two other lions were poisoned but survived.

