3 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Soldiers, Locals Ambushed - Four Dead in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Korma — Militiamen killed four people and injured three in an ambush on a rescue team consisting of soldiers, policemen and civilians in Korma in El Fasher locality on Thursday.

A member of the team told Radio Dabanga that they were ambushed in Jebel Mala, south of Korma. The soldiers, Popular Defence Forces and policemen were tracking down a group of armed men who stole about 200 sheep from Tawila. Civilians joined the rescue team.

"Militiamen, driving four Land Cruisers, ambushed us and shot two policemen, who were killed on the spot. A member of the PDF and a local, named Mohamed Hussein Abdelrazek, were also killed," the eyewitness said.

Reportedly none of the attackers sustained injuries.

Among the wounded are an army and a police lieutenant, two women and one man. The attackers seized a vehicle of the police and a second vehicle of one of the civilians, in addition to several motorcycles the rescue team was using.

On Friday police in El Fasher deployed a unit of 21 vehicles to chase the perpetrators, the witness said.

Sudan

Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea

Three people reportedly died from cholera and dozens of new cases have been hospitalised in Red Sea state on Thursday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.