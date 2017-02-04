4 February 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt Condemns Attack On Paris Louvre, Attacker Believed to Be Egyptian

Cairo — Egypt condemned on Saturday on Louvre museum in France which is believed to have been carried out by a 29-year-old Egyptian.

The attacker was shot and wounded by a French soldier.

Police inquiries revealed the man armed with machetes was an Egyptian who arrived in France in January after obtaining a tourist visa in Dubai.

In a statement, Egypt's foreign ministry condemned the attack and stressed solidarity with the French government and people but didn't include information about the attacker.

Reuters, however, quoted two security sources at the Interior Ministry as saying that the attacker was identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, a 29-year-old Egyptian, born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

