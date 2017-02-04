4 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pull Out KDF From Somalia, Focus More On Kenya's Security - Democratic Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

The Democratic Party wants the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) withdrawn from Somalia and deployed instead to conduct surveillance in this country.

In a statement to the Nation, Secretary-General Jacob Haji urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to recall the soldiers from the UN peace-keeping mission following recurrent attacks in northern Kenya by terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Mr Haji said the recent attack on a KDF camp in Kulbiyow, near the border between the two countries, on January 27 shocked many and has cast doubt among Kenyans on the soldiers' capacity to accomplish their mission.

Military spokesman Lt-Col Paul Njuguna said at least nine soldiers died when their base was overrun by the militants.

"We are equally perturbed by that incident and would like the government to revisit the issue of the soldiers' presence in Somalia.

"Kenyans are tired of reports of death as a result of insurgent attacks within the foreign land," Mr Haji said.

He observed that the soldiers are not serving the intended mission and should return home to avoid further fatalities.

Also on Thursday, suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists raided an Administration Police camp in Mandera, stealing a police vehicle, voter registration equipment and three rifles.

No officer is reported to have been injured.

The terrorist group, an affiliate of jihadist group Al-Qaeda, has been behind attacks in Somalia and Kenya in a bid to oust the Somali government and impose a caliphate.

Kenya

First Lady Cancels Beyond Zero Marathon

Kenyan First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has cancelled this year's Beyond Zero Half Marathon citing politicisation of her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.