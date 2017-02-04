CHINESE government yesterday vowed to continue cementing its relationship with Tanzania and sustain its support.

The Minister-Counselor in the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Mr Gou Haodong, made the remarks yesterday morning in Bukoba Municipality while launching a programme to assist families in Kagera Region which were affected by the September 10, 2016 earthquake, that left 17 people dead and properties damaged.

"The warm relationship between China and Tanzania that has been in existence over the past 50 years ago will be sustained.

The people of China will always cooperate with their brothers and sisters in Tanzania to hasten their development," he said. Mr Haodong said that China had gained vast experience in disaster management including earthquakes because they were often affected by the earthquakes. He said when Kagera Region was hit by the earthquake China was the first country to make quick response adding that to date China had supported Tanzania government with various assistance amounting over 200m/-.

The President of Bukoba Development Foundation (BDF), Mr Enock Kamuzora, said that residents hailing from Kagera region living in Tanzania and abroad founded and registered the two NGOs-namely BUDEFO and Bukoba Investment Group (BIG), with objective to hasten the region's development pace.

Auxiliary Bishop Methodius Kilaini said BUDEFO formed a development committee comprising religious leaders to supervise development activities.