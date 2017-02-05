El Geneina — Several civil society groups in West Darfur say that they will participate in a mass demonstration in the state capital of El Geneina on Sunday to condemn the rape of two teachers at Adar, north of the town on Tuesday evening. Authorities confirm hard evidence has been found in possession of the two accused.

Activists in El Geneina have raised a memorandum to the head the judiciary calling for the punishment of the perpetrators.

In a statement on Friday, Lawyers without Borders demanded the judicial authorities to immediately investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to trial.

The organisation announced the launch of a local and international campaign to end abduction, rape, violence, and discrimination against women. They also demand the stipulation of a special article in Sudan's Constitution enshrining respect and protection for the rights of women.

Rape

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, three young herders allegedly stormed the hostel of El Addar School, about ten kilometres north of the West Darfur capital El Geneina at 12 pm on Tuesday.

The gunmen allegedly seized two of the teachers, dragged them to a piece of open ground, and repeatedly raped them.

A team of local residents and police went in search of the perpetrators. Two suspects were arrested at one of the settlements northeast of El Addar, while a third suspect fled.

Protest

On Tuesday evening, people in El Geneina took to the streets in a demonstration against the rapes, calling on the authorities to arrest the remaining perpetrator.

Dozens of family members of the two victims, teachers, and youth in El Addar, ten kilometres northeast of El Geneina, demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Education of West Darfur.

Reporting from the scene, journalist Alaeldin Babakar told Radio Dabanga that they demanded the punishment of two captured suspects, and to improve the protection of teachers.

Evidence

In a separate statement, the West Darfur Minister of Information, Abdullah Mustafa, confirmed that property stolen from the rape victims, including their mobile phones, was found in the possession of the accused when they were arrested.

He vowed that the accused will be brought to trial, and expressed his condemnation of the incident, which he described as "horrible and incommensurate with the actual ethics and values of the people of the region."