4 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Burkina Faso/Ghana: Afcon 2017 - Burkina Faso Claim Third Spot

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Alain Traore, left, who scored with a superb free-kick to seal the bronze medal for the Burkinabe, celebrates with his brother, Bertrand (no. 19).
By Tunde Eludini

Alain Traore scored a stunning free kick with one minute remaining as Burkina Faso finished third at the African Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Ghana on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Burkina Faso lost in the semifinal to Egypt and were desperate to end their campaign in Gabon on a high.

On his part, Ghana's coach, Avram Grant, made several changes to his starting XI from the match with Cameroon, with Tekpetey, Tetteh, Ofori, Yiadom and Badu all introduced.

That gamble proved costly as the Black Stars could not find a way past the determined Stallions team who will be happy to claim the third place.

Incidentally, Grant is to leave his post as Ghana coach according to officials.

Grant's two-year contract will not be renewed and the search is on for a successor, senior Ghana Football Association officials told Reuters.

The former Chelsea manager took over as Ghana coach one month before the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and took the side to the final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

At the tournament in Gabon, Ghana reached the semi-finals but were beaten 2-0 by Cameroon in Port Gentil on Thursday.

Though Ghana have qualified for six successive Nations Cup semi-finals their last victory in the tournament came 35 years ago.

More on This

The Useless Black Stars of Nyantakyi

There I was hoping the black stars provide some cheer amid a tanking economy. Instead they exited AFCON 2017 without a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.