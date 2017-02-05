3 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Juba and UN Renew Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha in Juba

South Sudan and the United Nations have agreed to mend their relations following months-long fallout over the conflict in the young nation.

Juba had accused the UN, under the leadership of former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, of misrepresenting facts on the civil strife.

The South Sudan UN head of mission, Mr David Shearer, said on Thursday in a statement that the new leadership of Mr António Guterres was ready to soften relations with countries that were at loggerheads with the global agency.

Mr Shearer emphasised that the UN was committed to helping South Sudan create conditions for peace and security for the displaced people to return to their homes.

Rights violations

Last year, President Salva Kiir was angered by several reports presented by Mr Ban, accusing his government's forces of committing gross human rights violations.

President Kiir, however, dismissed the claims and instead cautioned Mr Ban against fuelling the war in South Sudan by siding with rebels led by Dr Riek Machar.

He alleged that Mr Ban lacked impartiality in dealing with the crisis after he pushed for an arms embargo against South Sudan, a move that was rejected by several UN Security Council members.

Mr Shearer said the new UN leadership would fully support Juba's peace process for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged nation.

He was touring Juba, Wau and Rumbek towns to witness first hand the situation of the displaced persons and the operations of the UN peacekeepers.

Mr Shearer called upon the displaced persons still sheltering in the UN camps to return home before the planting season to cultivate as security has improved in some parts.

South Sudan

Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital

Plans to move South Sudan's capital from Juba to Ramciel have got a new boost with the signing of an agreement between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.