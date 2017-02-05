South Sudan: Juba and UN Renew Relations

South Sudan and the United Nations have agreed to mend their relations following months-long fallout over the conflict in the young nation.

Juba had accused the UN, under the leadership of former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, of misrepresenting facts on the civil strife.

The South Sudan UN head of mission, Mr David Shearer, said on Thursday in a statement that the new leadership of Mr António Guterres was ready to soften relations with countries that were at loggerheads with the global agency.

Mr Shearer emphasised that the UN was committed to helping South Sudan create conditions for peace and security for the displaced people to return to their homes.

Rights violations

Last year, President Salva Kiir was angered by several reports presented by Mr Ban, accusing his government's forces of committing gross human rights violations.

President Kiir, however, dismissed the claims and instead cautioned Mr Ban against fuelling the war in South Sudan by siding with rebels led by Dr Riek Machar.

He alleged that Mr Ban lacked impartiality in dealing with the crisis after he pushed for an arms embargo against South Sudan, a move that was rejected by several UN Security Council members.

Mr Shearer said the new UN leadership would fully support Juba's peace process for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged nation.

He was touring Juba, Wau and Rumbek towns to witness first hand the situation of the displaced persons and the operations of the UN peacekeepers.

Mr Shearer called upon the displaced persons still sheltering in the UN camps to return home before the planting season to cultivate as security has improved in some parts.