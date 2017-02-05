5 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rice Farmers in South-South Strategises to Boost Production

Rice farmers in the South-South geo-political zone of the country say they are determined to boost rice production with a view to ensuring food security in the zone.

Mr Sylva Ejezie, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Delta chapter, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Sunday.

Ejezie told NAN that members of the association from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States met in Asaba to strategise on how to achieve their aim.

He said that food security was necessary for any nation to advance in other sectors like education, manufacturing or military.

The RIFAN chairman said that advancing agri-business in the zone would make food available and create jobs for the teaming youths.

"We gathered in Delta to harness issues that will take rice farming to another level in the zone. Agriculture is a good business and we do not want to be known for militancy only.

"Some of the issues we discussed included ways to avoid combining politics and farming; I believe the cabals in politics are the setback to growing agriculture.

"We do not want to be known only for youths restiveness, militancy and kidnapping. South-South has the manpower and fertile land for farming," he said.

(NAN)

