Mystery still surrounds an incident in Fordsburg on Saturday night, when a group of men travelling in a bakkie opened fire on another vehicle, killing at least one person.

"We cannot confirm the motive for the murder," Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Sunday.

Three friends were driving in their vehicle when occupants of a Toyota Hilux bakkie started shooting at them and then drove off.

One man, aged 21, was killed instantly, while his friend was seriously wounded and the third unharmed. News24 understands the injured man, in fact, later died on the way to hospital. However, police were unable to confirm this immediately.

There are believed to have been three men in the bakkie. Unconfirmed reports suggest the two groups had earlier got into an altercation; however police said these details were subject to an investigation.

The incident took place on the corner of Hanover and 8 th Street at around 21:30.

A murder investigation is under way. Masondo appealed to anyone with information to come forward.