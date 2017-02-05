Nigerians on social media have insisted that the planned #IstandwithNigeria nationwide protest will hold with or without ace musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface.

Recall that Tuface announced cancellation of the protest on Sunday, citing security reasons.

The popular artiste had earlier in the week, called for the support of his fans and colleagues through his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nations

The Nigerian Police warned against the protest, urging the organisers to shelve it. The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSN) also said the planned anti-government protest is ill-timed and therefore should be shelved.

Meanwhile the APC Northern Musicians Forum on Friday said Nigerians are suffering but the group will not particpate in the protest.