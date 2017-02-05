No fewer than 4,128 farmers in Edo have been empowered through Fadama 111 Project, the Project Coordinator of the programme in the state, Mr Edward Izevbigie, has said.

Izevbigie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin that the 2,176 males and 1,952 females were trained in poultry, fishing and food processing and granted loans to engage in the agro-businesses.

He said that Fadama 111 project carried out the empowerment programme in conjunction with the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR).

"You are aware that Fadama 111project has ended and we have not been able to meet up with the criteria for additional financing.

"So, we are now collaborating with SEEFOR to reach out to farmers in the state. Ten Local Government Areas in the state are participating in the SEEFOR/FADAMA collaboration project," he said.

Izevbegie listed the participating local government areas as Ikpoba-Okha, Egor, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Igueben, Uhunwode, Oredo, Owan East, Etsako East and Etsako Central.

The coordinator said that 243 cooperative societies in the local government areas had benefited from the project, adding that each cooperative group had a minimum of 15 members.

He expressed hope that the project would cover all the local government areas in the state.