5 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Shoot Police Officer in Ondo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning shot Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the policeman, who was still battling for his life, was found in a pool of blood around 5:30 a.m, gasping for breath, before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

NAN also gathered that the policeman left his home early to resume duty but the gunmen opened fire on him and took off immediately.

One of the sympathisers, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the gunmen mistook the policeman for someone else and opened fire on him.

"He was going to the station to resume duty this morning when the incident happened. We met him in a pool of blood and we quickly called the station.

"He is not dead yet as he was gasping for breath when they rushed him to an undisclosed hospital.

"Armed robbers have invaded this town now and I think the police should step up strategies to bring these culprits to book," the sympathiser said.

The Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer, DSP Oluwole Ojo, when contacted on telephone, said that he could not comment on the matter as he had not been adequately briefed.

"I cannot comment on the matter now, thank you," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Civil Society Group Writes Trump, Demands Return of Stolen Assets

A civil society group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the US… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.