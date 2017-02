Unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning shot Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the policeman, who was still battling for his life, was found in a pool of blood around 5:30 a.m, gasping for breath, before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

NAN also gathered that the policeman left his home early to resume duty but the gunmen opened fire on him and took off immediately.

One of the sympathisers, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the gunmen mistook the policeman for someone else and opened fire on him.

"He was going to the station to resume duty this morning when the incident happened. We met him in a pool of blood and we quickly called the station.

"He is not dead yet as he was gasping for breath when they rushed him to an undisclosed hospital.

"Armed robbers have invaded this town now and I think the police should step up strategies to bring these culprits to book," the sympathiser said.

The Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer, DSP Oluwole Ojo, when contacted on telephone, said that he could not comment on the matter as he had not been adequately briefed.

"I cannot comment on the matter now, thank you," he said.

(NAN)