PASTOR Evan Mawarire who was denied bail Friday is being held at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, outspoken lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere, said Saturday.

Mawarire, who faces a 20 year prison term for allegedly seeking to overthrow a constitutionally elected government, was arrested in Harare as he returned from exile in the US last week.

He had left Zimbabwe for the US mid 2016 after leading protests against President Robert Mugabe's government.

According to Mahere, #ThisFlag movement founder "has been classified as a 'D' Class remand prisoner and is being detained at Chikurubi Prison where convicted murderers are held instead of the normal remand holding centre".

A Harare magistrate denied Mawarire bail on Friday and remanded him in custody until February 17. Mawarire is also charged with insulting the national flag.

His return from the USA has ignited debate in Zimbabwe with some expressing doubt that he was still a genuine protestor while others such as publisher Trevor Ncube and musician Thomas Mapfumo have supported him.

After he was seen chatting to Mahere while in hand cuffs at the airport some said his arrest was stage managed because the ZRP would not allow him such freedom if they were really after him.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai last week said Mawarire's arrest was "callous" adding that it came as no surprise to opposition leaders who have been subjected to abuse for too long.