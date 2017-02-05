TWO people who went missing when a truck they were travelling in was swept by a flooded river near St Luke's in Lupane have been confirmed dead after their bodies were retrieved Saturday afternoon.

There were 11 people in the seven tonne truck that was driving towards St Luke's from Daluka area where it had delivered government relief aid to villagers.

Nine, including three who were members of the truck crew, survived after swimming to safety while the two, a teacher at a nearby Zwangendaba Secondary School and a villager, were swept away.

They have been identified as Trinity Jubane and Justice Moyo.

It took the police sub aqua unit divers and Civil Protection Unit 24 hours to retrieve the bodies from Bubi River Bridge on the road connecting St Luke's and Daluka.

The divers arrived at the scene Friday afternoon and only retrieved the bodies Saturday afternoon.

A survivor, Philani Ncube, said he watched as the two deceased were swept away after the truck fell into the flooded river, whose bridge was submerged.

"As we approached the bridge the driver stopped and I think he thought he would cross. As he started driving again he hit something that felt like a hump and the truck swerved.

"He stopped again to change gears and when he started off he hit side pillars. The truck then fell into water and we all jumped as it fell into water," said Ncube from Zwangendaba.

Ncube said he boarded the truck on his way to St Luke's to wait for buses to Bulawayo.

He added: We swam across and I watched helplessly as one of the two couldn't reach to my arm as I stretched it to pull him out."

Villagers said the truck crossed the river on Thursday morning going to deliver and when it returned in the evening the river was flooded.

Lupane District Administrator Zachariah Jussa and Lupane East and West MPs Sithembile Gumbo and Martin Khumalo reportedly addressed villagers after the bodies were retrieved.

The truck was still in water Saturday but authorities had engaged Quicks Recovery to pull it out while the bodies were taken to St Luke's Hospital.

Hundreds of pupils are reportedly not attending school in Matabeleland North province as rivers such as Shangani, Gwayi, Mbembesi, and others are flooded. Most of the bridges are very low.