4 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Rbz Introduces New Bond Notes As the Cash Crisis Persists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has introduced a 5-dollar bond note into circulation in a move to ease the persisting cash challenges, according to a statement on the central bank's website.

The new purple notes amounting to 15 million started circulating Thursday to bring the total amount of bond notes in circulation to 88 million dollars.

The central bank first introduced a 2-dollar bond note and a 1-dollar coin in November last year as a measure to alleviate the cash shortages.

The notes are backed by a 200-million-dollar Africa-Export Import Bank (Afeximbank) facility, and are currently trading at par with the U.S. dollar.

The cash crunch has resulted in people spending hours in bank queues while some importers of critical goods and services have been seriously affected by the shortage of foreign currency.

Reports say some businesses are now offering discounts on cash purchases in U.S. dollars while charging more for mobile and plastic money.

Zimbabwe adopted the use of multi currencies in 2009 after its currency had been rendered worthless by hyperinflation.

However, since last year, the country has faced acute bank note shortages, particularly of the widely used U.S. dollar, due to a number of factors including money laundering, a widening trade deficit and suppressed foreign investment inflows.

Zimbabwe

#ThisFlag Leader Mawarire Thrown Into Maximum Security Prison

PASTOR Evan Mawarire who was denied bail Friday is being held at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, outspoken… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.