4 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Legend Martin Keown Says Wenger Certain to Sign a New Contract As Gunners Destroyed By Chelsea

By Metro

ARSENAL legend Martin Keown claims it is a question of when, rather than if, Arsene Wenger signs a new contract to remain at the north London club beyond the summer.

The long-serving Frenchman watched from the stands, serving the third game of his four-match touchline ban, as his side were destroyed by Chelsea and saw hopes of a first league title since 2004 go up in smoke.

The clamour for Wenger to call it a day after 20 years in charge has intensified in recent weeks, a bright start to the season giving way to familiar failings but Keown insists the club's patchy form is unlikely to dissuade Wenger from signing on again.

'That might be a tricky one but if you look at it I think Arsene Wenger will decide when he leaves the club,' said Keown of his former boss, whose current deal expires in the summer.

'I believe he manages up and down within the club. They are going to want a run-up to a succession plan for a new manager and that will mean Arsene Wenger signing a new deal.

'I'm not sure if that sits completely well with the fans. But if you look at other situations, Manchester United losing Sir Alex Ferguson shows what can happen.

'I believe he will sign a new contract. It's just really the announcement and when is the right time to make that announcement.

'He needs to continue to do well enough to stay in the job. If he gets in the Champions League once more and maybe wins a cup.

'I know people are dissatisfied with that and they feel change is necessary. But it could also go completely wrong the other way.

'I do feel he will sign that new deal but I also think it will be his last one and then Arsenal will look to make a plan.'

