Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Midlands Chair Cleared On Allegations of Sabotaging Mugabe Welcome Party, Suspension Lifted

ZANU PF has lifted the suspension of former Midlands chairman Kizito Chivamba after the party exonerated him on allegations of blocking members from welcoming President Robert Mugabe on his return from his annual leave in the Far East last year.

This emerged during the party's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Gweru on Saturday.

Politburo member and transport minister, Jorum Gumbo, announced the lifting of the suspension at the meeting where a new provincial chairman was elected.

Provincial vice chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was elevated to become chairman while Chivamba will deputise him.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri, said Ncube was unanimously voted to be the new chairman.

"We have been operating without a substantive chairman since last year and as the provincial executive we agreed to put a substantive chairman,"Mpereri said on the side lines of the PCC meeting.

"Cde Ncube was nominated and members unanimously seconded him and so he is now our new chairman while Cde Chivammba was nominated

and seconded to become the vice-chairman."

Chivamba was among other Zanu PF provincial chairpersons who were suspended in February last year, in a move widely seen as purging of party members loyal to vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.