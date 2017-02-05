Kenya: Revive Stalled Projects in North Rift, Say Experts

The government has been criticised for failing to complete irrigation projects in the North Rift even as more than two million people in the region face starvation.

Agriculture experts in the region now want an audit into the millions of shillings allocated to the irrigation schemes, describing them as "white elephant projects".

"The government needs to re-evaluate some of these irrigation projects to determine their viability," said Mr Ekuam Akoru, an agricultural economist from Turkana County.

Among counties hard hit by drought in the region are Turkana, West Pokot and Baringo.

The Auditor-General, in a report tabled in Parliament in October last year, questioned the delay in completing four irrigation projects initiated by Kerio Valley Development Authority.

According to the report, Sh88.4 million had been spent on Tot irrigation project and Sh8.5 million on supervision consultancy.

It noted that the project had not been completed at the time of audit six years after commencement.

The auditor also noted that Aror irrigation scheme incurred Sh64.4 million before the contract was terminated.

Both projects are in Marakwet East Sub-county.

The government allocated more than Sh60 million last financial year for irrigation projects in Turkana County.