5 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Comedian Seyi Law Vows to Join Anti-Government Protest

Photo: Seyi Law/Instagram
Comedian Seyi Law (file photo).
By Jayne Augoye

Comedian Seyi Law may be the first Nigerian celebrity to publicly declare his intention to participate the One Voice Nigeria protest at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, following Tuface's last minute withdrawal.

The comedian on Sunday said Innocent '2baba' Idibia only cancelled his participation in the protest, and not the actual event.

Seyi Law, who recently welcomed his first child, said the protest is not about the Nigeria music icon but about the demand for good governance by Nigerians.

He also noted that Nigerians have a right to protest while stating that he understood why Tuface had to pull out.

The comedian whose real name is Aletile Oluwaseyitan Lawrence shared his thoughts in a series of tweets on Sunday.

"Please if they won't let us gather, can we stage a social media revolution for tomorrow and keep tweeting and trend with #NigeriansProtest," he wrote.

"My heart bleeds right now. This is not about Tuface. This is about us and our demand for good governance. God knows I will be at the stadium tomorrow whether people gather or not. I have a right to be at the stadium too.

"Tuface has cancelled his own participation not my own. I want to assure you that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. I am giving Nigerians the assurance that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. We have a right to our protest. I absolutely understand @official2baba, but I am not backing out.

"These pple think it's about 2Face. They are mistaken. It is about us. We only appreciate his willingness to stand with us."

