South Africa: Shooting Spree Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Incident

A man identified as a suspect in a weekend shooting spree in Oliventhoutbosch in Centurion was killed in an apparent mob justice incident, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

Five people were killed on Friday and Saturday when a group of men robbed and randomly opened fire on pedestrians and patrons at a number of taverns in the area, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"Five people died during the shooting, four were wounded and hospitalised, and a number of patrons were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint. Some equipment from the taverns has been reported stolen," he said.

In an intelligence-driver operation, two suspects linked to the massacre were arrested.

The third man was found dead in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 26.

"Police responded to a complaint of apparent mob justice and found the body of a man next to the road with wounds to the upper body. The deceased has since been confirmed as the third suspect," he said.

Police are monitoring the area and investigations are underway, Peters added.

"While the police appreciate all efforts and co-operation of the communities, they are requested to report any possible suspect/s to the nearest police station."