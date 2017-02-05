5 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shooting Spree Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Incident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(File photo).

A man identified as a suspect in a weekend shooting spree in Oliventhoutbosch in Centurion was killed in an apparent mob justice incident, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

Five people were killed on Friday and Saturday when a group of men robbed and randomly opened fire on pedestrians and patrons at a number of taverns in the area, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"Five people died during the shooting, four were wounded and hospitalised, and a number of patrons were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint. Some equipment from the taverns has been reported stolen," he said.

In an intelligence-driver operation, two suspects linked to the massacre were arrested.

The third man was found dead in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 26.

"Police responded to a complaint of apparent mob justice and found the body of a man next to the road with wounds to the upper body. The deceased has since been confirmed as the third suspect," he said.

Police are monitoring the area and investigations are underway, Peters added.

"While the police appreciate all efforts and co-operation of the communities, they are requested to report any possible suspect/s to the nearest police station."

South Africa

Blitzboks Thrash England to Claim Sydney Sevens

The Blitzboks on Sunday won the HSBC Sydney Sevens tournament, beating England 29-14 in the final, played at Allianz… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.