5 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Cameroon/Egypt: Afcon 2017: Cameroon Emerge African Champions

Photo: CAF
The Indomitable Lions.
By Tunde Eludini

Cameroon on Sunday emerged champions after defeating Egypt 2-1 in the final of the African Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions came from a goal behind to defeat their opponent and win the tournament for the fifth time.

Arsenal midfielder, Mohammed Elneny, had given the Pharaohs the lead in the first half and Egypt were looking good for an astonishing eighth African title.

However, the tables were turned in the second half when just before the hour-mark, Nicolas N'Koulou got the equaliser for Cameroon before Vincent Aboubakar sealed victory with his 88th minute strike.

