Uganda: Headmaster Arrested for Defilement of Four Pupils

Mubende — Police in Mubende District have arrested a primary school head- teacher for alleged defilement of four pupils.

The suspect, Mr Saul Setimba, is the head-teacher of Alpha Nursery and Primary School in Lubaali village, Kitumbi Sub-county, Mubende District.

"The suspect is detained at Kasanda Police Station and will be charged with aggravated defilement," the Wamala Regional police Spokesperson, Mr Norbert Ochom told Daily Monitor yesterday.

According to police preliminary investigations, one of the victims was a pupil in top class, aged 7, the second victim was a Primary Two pupil, while the other two victims were both in Primary Five and aged 13.

Ms Naomi Tusabe, a mother to two of the victims, said: "I learnt about this when I took a decision to enroll one of my daughters in another school. The second daughter also insisted that she too be shifted, revealing that their head teacher had raped them after giving them Shs2,000 each."

"... I went to police and received a medical form which I took to Bukuya Health Centre III. Doctors there confirmed that my daughters had been defiled," she added.

The girls were subjected to an HIV test and fortunately were found negative. It was not readily established whether the suspect too was subjected to a medical test to confirm his HIV/Aids status.

A suspect is charged with aggravated defilement if he is found HIV-positive and is believed to have transmitted the virus to the victims or if the victims are aged below 12.