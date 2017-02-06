Uganda: Besigye Donates Shs2 Million to Onduparaka FC

Kampala — At last, opposition leader Rtd Col Dr. Kizza Besigye put his words in action by watching his favourite Onduparaka FC for the first time.

Since declaring passion for it via his Twitter handle @kizzabesigye1 in December, Besigye made it to Namboole and watched the Arua-based club beat Gor Mahia 2-0 in an Betway-sponsored international club friendly.

Following a grand entry, the 60-year-old took his position in the pavilion minutes before the delayed kick-off following a downpour.

Besigye, clad in a green Onduparaka jersey, sat next to other politicians Fred Denis Mukasa Mbidde, Winnie Kiiza and watched Kabon net the brace that sent the 15-time Kenya Premier League champions packing.

"Scenes from Namboole, as we enjoyed watching Onduparaka boys outplay the "mighty" GOR Mahia FC. We have incredible talent in Uganda!! The Struggle Continues." read Besigye's post on his Facebook page after the match.

Before full time, the stadium announcer announced that Besigye had donated Shs2m to the club. Mbidde gave $400 (Shs1.4m).

Besigye also met Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic.