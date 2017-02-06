5 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Besigye Donates Shs2 Million to Onduparaka FC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — At last, opposition leader Rtd Col Dr. Kizza Besigye put his words in action by watching his favourite Onduparaka FC for the first time.

Since declaring passion for it via his Twitter handle @kizzabesigye1 in December, Besigye made it to Namboole and watched the Arua-based club beat Gor Mahia 2-0 in an Betway-sponsored international club friendly.

Following a grand entry, the 60-year-old took his position in the pavilion minutes before the delayed kick-off following a downpour.

Besigye, clad in a green Onduparaka jersey, sat next to other politicians Fred Denis Mukasa Mbidde, Winnie Kiiza and watched Kabon net the brace that sent the 15-time Kenya Premier League champions packing.

"Scenes from Namboole, as we enjoyed watching Onduparaka boys outplay the "mighty" GOR Mahia FC. We have incredible talent in Uganda!! The Struggle Continues." read Besigye's post on his Facebook page after the match.

Before full time, the stadium announcer announced that Besigye had donated Shs2m to the club. Mbidde gave $400 (Shs1.4m).

Besigye also met Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic.

Uganda

AU Motion to Quit ICC Left in Limbo

All eyes were on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, early this week where Africa's political executives were meeting for the AU… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.