Uganda: Free Shelter for War Victims

On a hot Friday afternoon, we trek the village of Aakuru Village, Kumi district during the hand over of 55 houses to victims of war.

Stella Akurut, a mother of seven, is a widow. Her husband died during the insurgency in the area. Crippled by poverty, and being the sole breadwinner, Akurut has been working hard to make ends meet.

Luck struck her last month when Habitat for Humanity nominated her as one of the beneficiaries of the 55 houses built in Ongino Sub-county.

As we approach her home, her children and other beneficiaries break into a vigorous dance because of the four-roomed house which was built for Akurut.

"When my husband died, he left me in a grass-thatched house and we shared it with seven children. Life became hard for me as I couldn't raise money to build a permanent house. I use my earnings from farming to pay school fees for my son who is in Senior Two," Akurut explains, "with this new house, I will ably save for my children's school fees and I thank Habitat for Humanity for this offer."

Akurut's happiness is not unique to her but other women in the same locality. With the poor housing conditions in the area, residents believe that this initiative will make their lives better.

With an average of six children per household, these families comprise children orphaned by HIV/Aids, poverty, child-headed families, widowed caregivers, children affected by war and domestic violence.

Gilbert Omeda, programme coordinator for this initiative, says before they build houses, they first consult with the local leaders, whom he said, help them to identify families who are in a worrying state.

"We don't just build anyhow but we first get to the ground to ascertain which family badly needs shelter. These leaders know the locals better. We couldn't manage building for every one because we are targeting only those who were heavily affected by HIV/Aids and war," he says.

Challenges

For Omeda, the main challenge is identifying beneficiaries because many people approach them for help. It is here that leaders first visit such homes to ascertain the type of houses which the applicants have.

The intervention includes provision of a house complete with a rain water harvesting system and a tank of 3,000 litres and a ventilated improved-pit latrine attached to a shower stall.

They also provide training on HIV/Aids, Malaria prevention, water, sanitation and hygiene, adolescent sexual and reproductive health information, succession planning, provision of insecticide treated mosquito nets and other relevant skills.

Elizabeth Apolot, a widow with eight children, appeals to government to make possible interventions to save war victims by giving them small loans in form of starting capital, which she says, would help young mothers to educate their children.

"This organisation has done a great job but government must complement it by helping us [the widows] because we don't have husbands to cater to us," says Apolot, "For instance, I have eight children but at times I fail to raise school fees, especially for the two who are in secondary school. Government should remember us so that we get emancipated and alleviate poverty."

Government pledge

The minister of state for National housing, Chris Baryomunsi, who was also the guest of honour, challenged the beneficiaries to utilise the houses built for them and pledged that government is ready to work with charity organisations by giving them a peaceful working environment.

"We are ready to work with partners to see that there is accessibility to good houses for our people. Government has also written policy on housing which emphasises the need for good houses by all Ugandans. We are trying to look at how we can start making our own raw materials as a country so that we reduce the cost of construction," the minister says.

Baryomunsi acknowledges the fact that Ugandans cannot prosper and thrive as a nation unless they can afford decent homes, prevent diseases and live more financially stable lives.

"Most times these children are crowded in one room which triples as a bedroom, store and kitchen and these living conditions expose family members to health risks such as respiratory tract infections, frequent disease outbreak and transmission, social and psychological distress," he says.

Quick note

"Many families in Uganda continue to live in makeshift houses and this is bad for not only the people but the country. As charity organisations, we shall continue supporting the needy but we call upon government to also join our noble cause. The dire situations of the people of Kumi convinced us to build for them houses at a free cost and I believe there are still many more people who need support," Habitat for Humanity, director Brent Potts says.