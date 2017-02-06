Uganda: Why Opiro Was Right to Withhold Students' Marked Scripts and Marks

opinion

Makerere University is once again in the news for what is fast-becoming habitually wrong reasons. This time round, the administration has controversially "criminalised" the decision taken by their former lecturer, Mr David Opiro to deliberately withhold students' marked scripts and marks in a bid to force a perennially elusive university management to pay for the services he rendered (See Daily Monitor of February 1, 'Makerere orders arrest of don over withholding marks').

The university authorities on their part are of the view that it is both professionally and morally incorrect for Mr Opiro to hold the students at ransom when he is in disagreement with the university bosses. For such intransigence, the university top brass expressly directed the police to arrest the beleaguered don on sight!

It all started in February 2016 when the head of department of Planning and Applied Statistics in the College of Business and Management Sciences at Makerere University, Dr James Wokadala, deemed it prudent to hire Mr Opiro to teach the 2016/17 third year students a course unit called Fundamentals of Marketing (BBS 3208).

The good former lecturer dutifully obliged and taught the said course unit before setting, administering and marking the relevant examination.

However, as a conditionality for getting remunerated, Mr Opiro declined to submit the marked scripts and marks. And, so the affected students are not yet on the list of people who are due for graduation this month!

This is what kicked up a mini-management storm of some sorts. Mr Opiro is now a hunted academic animal. Dr Wokadala has been summarily suspended by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ddumba Ssentamu, for having "irregularly" recruited Mr Opiro to teach and examine the students.

The administration is actually already contemplated making a kangaroo arrangement to set, administrate and mark an alternative examination to enable the concerned students graduate this very February. This is a fire brigade management style at its best!

I find it difficult to believe that Mr Opiro managed to work in the university for a full semester without the knowledge of the human resource/academic registrar offices. Mark you, these offices are fully represented at all school/college levels and are specifically charged with the responsibility of ensuring smooth execution of the approved academic programmes in their respective units.

I know, basing on the available skeletal facts, it is easy to dismiss Mr Opiro as an irresponsible college teacher whose behaviour and actions are in direct contravention of the demands of that honourable profession. But everybody knows Makerere's very low success rate when it comes to honouring payments that it owes to its internal and even external examiners, suppliers, and other service providers.

Opira of course knows this only too well having been an employee of that university himself. He also knows that the only potent weapon he had at his disposal to try to exact compliance from a difficult client such as Makerere University is stubborn refusal to hand in the marks.

Makerere University lecturers have repeatedly had to apply this arm-twisting technique and put their tools down to secure some kind of positive response from their employer. The only difference in this particular case however is that Mr Opiro is a lone ineffectual protester with an expired membership card!

Management has thus cashed in to opportunistically disown Mr Opiro and has invoked some legalese to accuse Dr Wokadala of wrongfully engaging Mr Opiro in university service.

This is sheer escapism. It is a typically sad tale of a debtor turning around to accuse his/her creditor of fraud! And don't be surprised to learn that Mr Opiro is - like the majority of his other colleagues - a retiree who has never received his retirement emoluments. That is the great Makerere University for you!