Uganda: War Against Museveni: UNLA Soldiers Kill Each Other

analysis

I joined Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) on July 16, 1980, and trained in Tororo for one year. I was enlisted as UD 8,787 before I was deployed to the 32nd Battalion in Masaka, then known as Suicide Barracks.

After the December 1980 elections, Mr Museveni, who had lost the polls, rebelled and fled to the bush to start war. This meant we as government soldiers, could not remain in the barracks, but launch a counter-insurgency against the rebels.

Immediately commanders of the 32nd Battalion picked soldiers from Masaka, Mubende, Mbarara and other nearby barracks to counter the rebels. We had intelligence that the rebels had set bases in Luweero and Mpigi districts.

We started from Mpigi where Museveni had deployed soldiers in a thick forest and this is where most NRA rebels had camped although Museveni was reportedly holed up in Luweero.

Soon we encountered the rebels in our first battle and fought for close to three hours. The rebels fled towards Kasa forest in Kitongo. We moved towards Mityana then onto Busunju Police Station where we were ordered to proceed to Bokomero where suspected rebels had camped.

To be more effective, we split into three groups with a group heading to Masulita, others to Kangafu and my group to Bukomero.

In Bukomero, the rebels camped close to our base where we stayed in deep trenches for nine months. But the rebels blocked the entrance to our base with landmines and any government vehicle, which tried to access us, would be blown up.

So, only a chopper would drop us food. We fed mainly on rations of posho and beans. It was not easy, as we couldn't have enough time to cook the food before the next attack.

We could no longer stay in the trenches, so we were order to attack since the rebels were becoming a threat.

We got out of the trenches, and in a single file moved out and trooped past Lukora. But soon we realised the rebels had also blocked the road so we veered off and headed towards River Mayanja, Kabulamiri.

Finally, we managed to cross to Luweero but the rebels had blocked routes and we didn't know where exactly their bases were. So there was ceasefire for some time in 1983.

But soon, intelligence reports identified the camps and our commander, Maj Kilama, ordered us to attack.

This was a real war; no one could advance neither retreat. Bullets were flying from all sides. We would fight the whole night then retreat at 5am.

But the rebels soon started spying on us using children and teenage girls. Whenever you would see a child walking around and then disappear, an ambush and capture of weapons followed immediately.

The girls who would come to our base would take back intelligence and soon the rebels started taunting us with letters about their planned attacks on particular days.

And, indeed, the attacks would happen. So we had to prepare for war every time we got notified.

By 1985, the rebels were becoming stronger as they kept capturing more of our men and weapons.

What weakened us was the capture of our commanders, including Capt Donald Odur, who later became a commander of the NRA rebels and the late Maj Twoyem, who had abandoned us to join the rebels.

Eight of us had been asked to seek out Maj Twoyem and lure him back but unfortunately, the rebels captured us. But we escaped after three months.

At the NRA base, we were undressed, ordered to sing and taught NRA ideology.

NRA maintained 27 circles and new recruits were in the outermost circle while Museveni, the commander, was in the innermost circle - the well-guarded.

Escape from NRA camp

One night, as Maj Twoyem, who was my nephew, commanded one of the night patrols, he directed us in Kupsabiny, our language, to a route where two of the guards had fallen asleep.

We escaped at 2am and headed to Mityana where our barracks was. We reached River Mayanja but we met an ambush by UNLA soldiers and we could not pass there because they would mistake us for the enemy; so we turned towards Baka to cross River Mayanja.

We found the river flooded and we had to remove poles from a banana plantation to aid us swim across. We slept in Baka that night and during the day we resumed our journey.

We went past Busunju through Kasa forest towards Kinoni and into Kabulasoke and down towards Sembabule.

We reached our camp at 2am but hid in a colleague's house where we stayed for five days before the commanders discovered we had returned.

We were arrested and later transferred to Mbarara, the army Division headquarters under the command of the late Smith Opon Acak.

All my seven friends were later taken to Luzira for treason and killed but I survived because I presented a medical card, which Dr John Arapkissa Yeko (former Kween MP) had given me in 1982 when I was circumcised.

The undated medical form stated that I was still at home treating wounds and the Kapchorwa District Commissioner who cleared any soldier on pass leave, had forwarded it.

Back to war

I was cleared and redeployed. We went back to war under Lt Matege, who was my officer-in-charge.

My colleagues knew I had been to the NRA camp, so they asked me to lead the reconnaissance section and I was always in a jeep directing the rest to the rebel camp.

At the battlefield, the Acholi and Langi soldiers saw that we were losing, so they started to issue commands in Luo and turned against us.

Easterners, westerners and Baganda were being killed. We fought back and when we became weaker the rebels surrounded us. It is then that we knew we had lost and we were at the mercy of the NRA rebels. They captured us.

We were then merged with the rebels and split into two groups and we moved towards River Mayanja. Another group went towards Kiboga and the others towards Kinoni, Mpigi District.

We walked towards Kisozi into Fort Portal. The road to Fort Portal was well guarded to stop any government reinforcements from Kampala. The barracks in Fort Portal had been besieged and many UNLA soldiers had surrendered.

Katonga Bridge was blocked and another group of rebels was sent to Mbarara to block access to the barracks.

By early 1986, the towns of Mubende, Masaka, Fort Portal and Mbarara were all under the control NRA as we headed back to Kampala.

Instead of moving to Kampala from Mpigi, we moved 12 miles towards Entebbe to block anyone from flying in or out. No movement of people was allowed and all roads were blocked.

We were then commanded to march to Kampala with our major target being Republic House in Mengo where the radio room was located and Mbuya barracks.

Other soldiers soon joined us from Busunju via Kakiri, before we took over Mbuya, Mengo and Makindye after two days of intense fighting.

There was now no command in UNLA as many of the commanders had been captured. It is then that Museveni went to the radio room to announce that he had taken over government.

After the takeover, we were all deployed under the mobile unit. I was taken to the east and when I reached Mbale, I decided to come home [now Kween District] and I have since never gone back.

I feared Museveni would turn against us just like how Idi Amin had done in the 1970s after overthrowing Obote.

The series continue next week on Saturday

Bush war

Reign Mr Museveni: The 1981-85 Bush War brought Mr Museveni's government into power and for 31 years he has stayed on after winning subsequent elections.

Tito Okello Junta: Mr Museveni disposed the Tito Okello military Junta that had earlier toppled the Milton Obote government.

Credited: The NRA which later became UPDF is credited for having maintained a semblance of peace that had eluded Uganda since attaining independence.