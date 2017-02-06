Uganda: Demand for Car Cash Returns

column

Ababiku: Another police officer just shot his wife dead before turning the muzzle on himself.

J. Babirye: Oh no! Why?

Nabakooba: Preliminary investigations show that it has something to do with HIV status after a test.

Ababiku: Which is strange. In this age and era, why can't society learn to live with the virus?

Fungaroo: He was VIPPU something. Makes me wish he had been deployed to guard one of these greedy 'freedom fighters'.

Kania: Like seriously, are these guys really normal? We could be having more mental cases on this group than we have in military and police barracks.

Anite: I am speechless. More than Butabika.

Franca: But come to think of it, there are really evil, evil people draining this country at the expense of the peasants. That bullet ended the wrong life.

Karooro: These weep baskets never cease to amaze.

Lubwama: What are weep baskets?

Martial: Check the dictionary in your iPad.

Gafabusa: I doubt these iPads have such functionalities.

Wakabi: Dictionary isn't a function, just an app anyone can install on their gadgets.

Ssewungu: It's not just about downloading and installing, these things are junk.

Ssemujju: I am more surprised that you guys expected this junk government to serve anything but junks.

Oulanyah: Brother Nganda, I understand your concern, but Uganda is bigger than us all. The Speaker has already tasked Kibirige to investigate the anomalies.

Osegge: Who handled the procurement? Could be that we go our hands on junk iPads. More than Shs3.6b was invested in these gadgets and now we are getting complaints.

Mpuuga: Who did the procurement?

Franca: But imagine the gadgets were supposed to move Parliament from paper-based to technological business. But we still pay billions for stationery. Something is amiss.

Lubwama: Well, if they are faulty, let them give us more money to buy new ones.

Among: There goes the Resident ATM. Sometimes I think he is the one who advised the Gabula fellow.

Mugoya: Please, address our cultural leader by his proper title.

Lumumba: The issue of the Kyabazinga is still being discussed by our people. I don't see why anyone in their right mind should bring it up here.

Ssewanyana: Well, I am in my right mind but I believe such measly jobs could have gone to our ATM Lubwama here.

Munyagwa: The disappointed Basoga disappoint me. What did they expect from a young man who spent a lot of time in Europe eating fine food at his kingdom's expense, living the dream life, only to be brought back and subjected to wearing animal skin and suckling his thumb all day as he waits for a meal of entuula and cold potatoes?

Speaker Kadaga: Mubarak!

Fungaroo: Mubarak makes sense. This Kyabazinga has his hope that he could be posted to Europe or America sooner. What is there in Busoga to excite anyone now?

Ssemujju: The Kyabazinga issue is very piteous. The so-called liberators have failed to help the country on the path to self-reliance. A whole cultural leader is busy scavenging state house bin for a job, how does that influence his subjects as regards self-reliance?

Mafabi: The scenario here is that instead of Basoga working to create jobs, they will be looking for jobs. Their leader has showed them the way, sadly, the wrong way.

Ssematimba: The Kyabazinga and his job hunt is done to death. When are we getting car cash? The Parliamentary Commission withheld our entitlement until we are cleared by court, but we are expected to execute our duties like the rest of other members who have been facilitated.

Ecweru: Wow! 'done to death', I didn't know Peter knew more idioms than the art of makeup. Surely, he deserves the car cash.

Ssematimba: Musa, please...

Nabeta: We have been working, so we should be facilitated.

Mbogo: What happens to those who are thrown out later after getting the facilitation? Do we budget fresh funds for the incoming members or would the others be compelled to refund the money?

Bahati: I am of the view that they are working and must be facilitated even if it means giving them part of the funds. If Otafiire has been facilitated by his ministry, why not MPs?

Nsereko: Ah, Bahati, not today. Chill.

Mpuuga: Where is Otafiire?

Otafiire: Somewhere that is not in your nostril so stop poking your nose in my whereabouts.

Mpuuga: My bad.

Bahati: What are you apologising for? You asked here he was. Otafiire is just part of the furniture in this government.

Otafiire: How do I send these animation things? Are there some animations for drawing the curtain on this fellow's insatiable appetite for my person?

Lubwama: What animations now?

Ecweru: Good question from Kato today. Otafiire, what animations?

Otafiire: You know those funny similes that look like monkeys that people use to express their emotions and such?

Nsereko: Hahaha, he is talking about emojis.

Bahati: See?

Otafiire: Well, I don't want it now. They are called emojis? That name evokes memories of Lokodo and that is not someone I want to talk about now.

Nsereko: Vintage Otafiire at it again. I am more concerned by the way in which we failed to vote for Kenya.

Ayoo: Qui?

Obua: You speak French?

Ayoo: Not really. So what about Kenya?

Mwijukye: What about Kenya how? Why did anyone trust a man who openly say he only works for himself and his family? That Amina Mohammed expected a vote from our man is itself mind-bloggling.

Nsereko: But Kenya stood with Spe.

Munyagwa: Museveni was probably looking for his own name on the ballot paper. I am sure he sketched his hat on it and ticked against it.

Osegge: And the Kenyan woman is not happy. She is breathing hard over the issue.

Amule: Even Burundi did not vote for her. Maybe she wasn't good enough.

Franca: Kenya voted for the joke that was Spe. Why not us voting for Amina?

Tumwebaze: The President hasn't confirmed not voting for Amina. Why don't we engage in more constructive discourse?

Mpuuga: Like what?

DISCLAIMER

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.