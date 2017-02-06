5 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tuface Backs Off, Cancels Anti-Govt Protest

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

Popular artiste, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has canceled the much-publicised February 6 anti-government protest, citing "security challenges".

In an Instagram post and a short video via his official handle @official2baba late Saturday, Tuface announced the cancellation of the protest scheduled to hold in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

He said, "Dear Nigerians, due to security concerns and public safety consideration, I hereby announce the cancellation of the march."

The planned protest gained traction with several public figures and civil society groups pledging to be part of it on Monday.

Tuface called for nationwide protest against Nigeria's worsening economic crisis that has seen costs of goods and services skyrocket, with many families struggling to survive.

But police warned against the protest after initially promising to provide security.

Police authorities said on Friday they had "credible intelligence" that other groups were planning a counter protests on the same day and at the same venues, saying the event could turn violent.

Later, a group, I stand with Buhari, announced pro-Buhari campaigns on Monday and Tuesday.

