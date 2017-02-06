Uganda: Understanding Evolution of Financial Systems

book review

A financial system is wide in definitive terms but can be narrowed to specifically cover transactions and exchange of money between investors, lender or borrowers.

It involves intricate and complex models that portray financial services, institutions and markets that link depositors to investors in the market.

The firm's financial system is the set of implemented procedures that track the financial activities of the company.

The global financial system is basically a broader regional system that encompasses all financial institutions, borrowers and lenders within the global economy.

Within a firm, the financial system encompasses all aspects of finances including accounting measures, revenue and expense schedules, wages and balance sheet verification.

Regional financial systems would include banks, other financial institutions, financial markets such as stock markets whereas on a globe view, they would include institutions such as International Monetary Fund, central banks, World Bank and major banks that practice overseas lending.

In his book, The East African Financial System: Optimal Regional Integration', Paul Mugerwa says that the principle of systems in any market is a critical aspect and an impetus to growth.

The book allows the reader to understand the evolution of money and financial system as a whole.

It is divided into 43 chapters with the opening chapter focusing on the early evolution of monetary economic 21st century but progresses through the introduction of money in the financial system and exchange of other economic aspects such as.

Key economic and financial topics, such as evolution of monetary economies, overview of the financial system, financial system and economic growth, Islamic financial system in EAC and banking financial institutions are covered in the book.

Others include non-banking financial institutions, social security system in EAC, pooled investment vehicles, central banking, financial markets, and money market and capital markets, among others.

The author, Mr Mugerwa, is an economist with a BA in Economics and French from Kyambogo University.

He also holds an MBA in Investment Management. He is currently a lecture of financial economics and insurance at Bugema University.

Financial systems operate on strict regulations because they have direct influence financial markets and the stability of a country's financial market relies on their prudent management.

They are not only visible in banking or other financial institutions but spread to other aspects such as market brokerage, investment and risk pooling services.

However, these institutions are non-bank financial institutions and are not regulated by a bank regulation firm or agency.

Examples of non-bank financial institutions are companies that offer mutual funds, insurance, and financial loans. Another component of financial systems is financial markets that trade commodities, securities and other items that are traded according to general supply and demand.

Companies with commodity traders are also considered to be non-bank financial institutions that have financial systems.

Book review

Book title: The East African Financial System

Author: Paul Mugerwa

Reviewed by: Martin Luther Oketch