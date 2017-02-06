Uganda: Let's Support the UPL Like We Cheer Cranes

editorial

Tomorrow the second round of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) resumes across various grounds in the country.

The league had taken a break because of the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations where Uganda Cranes took part.

The Uganda Cranes brand has grown so well over the last decade and was duly rewarded with a first qualification in nearly 40 years.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations was closely followed because Cranes represented the way there finally and despite exiting at the group stages, the team did the country proud.

Cranes have a number of sponsors already on board and it is likely that more will follow with the national team still locked in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

But Cranes is nothing without league football and fans in the country should show similar passion and enthusiasm to their clubs now that the league is set to resume.

On Saturday Onduparaka hosted Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in a high profile friendly that was attended by a host of dignitaries including four-time presidential candidate Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

The Arua-based side have won over hearts with their mobilisation skills and it is not a surprise that the team is doing well on the table.

In Saturday's 2-0 victory, a sizeable number of their fans made it all the way from West Nile to Namboole to support their team - for merely a friendly.

The Onduparaka mobilisation example is one that should be emulated by fans of the traditional clubs SC Villa, Express and KCCA.

But it is not just the clubs; the tens of thousands who fill Namboole for Cranes games must reserve time in their schedules to watch league games played on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Clubs have strengthened their sides with a series of recruitments in the mid-season transfer window while teams like Vipers are on the verge of opening a new stadium.

Stakeholders like Azam, Hima Cement, Betway, Star Times, Lato Milk and DSTV have invested in club football and more are expected to follow. A national team can't be competitive if the domestic league is lacking because the players who make the Cranes are products of the league.

The Denis Onyangos and Farouk Miyas are stars who honed their talent and it is our role to build more such players by filling stadiums for league matches. Players too are compelled to exhibit better football skills when they play before capacity grounds. Now is the time to show the league the support usually reserved for the national team.