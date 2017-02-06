Nigeria: Why Buhari Extended His Medical Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his ten-day vacation in the United Kingdom.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina disclosed this in a three-paragraph statement on Sunday.

He said the president had written to the National Assembly on the extension of his leave.

Adesina explained that the extension was to enable Buhari complete and receive the results of series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The presidential spokesman however did not disclose when his principal would return.

Buhari, who departed for London on January 19, was due to return to Nigeria on Sunday and resume work on Monday.

Adesina stated yesterday: "President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

"The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

"Mr President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes."