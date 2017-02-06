5 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Buhari Extended His Medical Vacation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his ten-day vacation in the United Kingdom.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina disclosed this in a three-paragraph statement on Sunday.

He said the president had written to the National Assembly on the extension of his leave.

Adesina explained that the extension was to enable Buhari complete and receive the results of series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The presidential spokesman however did not disclose when his principal would return.

Buhari, who departed for London on January 19, was due to return to Nigeria on Sunday and resume work on Monday.

Adesina stated yesterday: "President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

"The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

"Mr President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes."

Nigeria

Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his intention to extend his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.