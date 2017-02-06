5 February 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Extends Stay Abroad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tobi Soniyi

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday wrote to the National Assembly to inform the lawmakers of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced the extension in a statement he issued on Sunday‎.

The statement, however did not indicate when the president will now return to the country and the number of days which he has extended his stay abroad.

Adesina said the president ‎had planned to return to Abuja Sunday evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

He said the notice had since been dispatched to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Nigeria

Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his intention to extend his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.