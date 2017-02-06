Nigeria: Buhari Extends Vacation, Writes NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly on Sunday, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

This is contained in a statement issued by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

He said Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.

However no date was given when the President will resume.

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left for the United Kingdom on a short leave,on the 19 of January, which is part of his annual vacation and was expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

According to a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, during the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

"In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

"While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President." Adesina said.