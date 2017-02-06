5 February 2017

Nigeria: Despite Tuface's Withdrawal, Anti-Govt Protest Continues, Group Says

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A civil society group, EnoughisEnough (EiE) Nigeria, has vowed to stage its planned protest on Monday in Lagos and Abuja despite withdrawal by hip-hop star Innocent Tuface Idibia.

Debisi Alokolaro, the spokesperson of the group, made this known in a statement released on Sunday.

Mr. Alokolaro said the 'I Stand With Nigeria/One Voice Nigeria' rally is being staged to protest the corruption and worsening standard of living under the Muhammadu Buhari administration at all levels of government.

On Saturday, hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, had pulled out of the planned protest, citing security concerns.

But the group in its statement on Sunday vowed to go ahead with the protest despite the artiste's withdrawal, adding that the protest has gone beyond Tuface.

"2face Idibia (2Baba) informed us late last night that on-going conversations with security agencies have not allayed his security concerns and so he had decided not to participate in a physical protest," 'Yemi Adamolekun, the Executive Director of EiE, said.

"We thanked him for inviting us when he first decided on these protests, and informed him that we believe it is important, despite the risks, to continue with the demands, for the sake of the Nigerians who have put their trust in this movement.

"We will hold the Lagos Commissioner of Police and the Presidency to their words that citizens have the right to protest and that it is the responsibility of security agencies to provide security to all citizens.

"We have also continued to demand that Mr. President deliver on his promise to #BringBackOurGirls movement. It is important we continue to hold governments accountable and to vocalize the aspirations of a frustrated and disappointed people. This call has gone beyond 2Baba. It is now a Nigerian demand."

The group berated alleged attempts by security agencies to disrupt its plans, stressing that freedom of expression through lawful means is a constitutional right of every Nigerian citizen which should be protected.

"Furthermore, the implied attempt by some elements in security agencies to stifle the inalienable rights of Nigerians to freedom of speech and assembly cannot be allowed. We are in a democracy and citizens must be able to express their displeasure with their elected representatives in a lawful manner," the statement said.

According to the statement, the group listed the issues to be addressed at the rally to include security, education, health, power and unemployment. Others include high cost of living, social justice, transparency, cost of governance and patriotism.

The group therefore called on participants in Lagos and Abuja as well as other parts of the country to join the protest as scheduled.

"The protests EiE is coordinating will hold at the Unity Fountain, Abuja from 9 a.m. and the National Stadium, Lagos from 8 a.m. We also encourage citizens who have mobilized in other cities across the country to come out and make their voices heard."

