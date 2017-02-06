5 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: IBB Returns to Nigeria From Medical Vacation

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has returned to Nigeria after a 7-week medical vacation in Switzerland.

He arrived Minna International Airport on Saturday evening at 6.45 p.m.

Alighting from the aircraft, Mr. Babangida expressed gratitude for prayers and goodwill messages from different quarters during his vacation.

He said: "I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health. I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction".

"We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face."

On the situation in the country, the former ruler said the current economic recession is not peculiar to Nigeria.

He said "I am aware that other countries face different political, social and economic challenges. I believe the current government is working assiduously towards addressing some of the issues."

"We need to support all arms and tiers of government in their efforts to ensure economic recovery and political stability," he concluded.

Mr. Babangida left the country for medical vacation in Europe on December 18, 2016.

Nigeria

Return Stolen Assets, Civil Group Urges Trump

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the President of the United States of America (USA),… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.