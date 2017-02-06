Malawi: Dethroned Miss Heritage Malawi Speaks Out, Insists Still Crown Holder

Tiwonge Munthali, who won the 2016 Miss Heritage Malawi and was on Friday announced to have been dethroned for no clear reasons, has said she still remains the queen adding she is looking forward to representing Malawi at the Miss Heritage Global pageant finals this month.

A statement from Miss Heritage Malawi said it has authority to revoke the title from any queen who fails to operate under the organization's code of conduct.

But the statement had provided no reasons for Munthali's dethronement.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Munthali said she has committed no wrong to warrant dethronement.

"Rules say you can only lose your crown if you are pregnant or you're involved in an immoral act. None of the two apply to me," said Munthali.

She said she respects the Miss Heritage office and that what has happened has confused a lot of people.

"I will remain focused and move on to represent Malawi at the world finals in Gallagar, Midland South Africa scheduled for either the 16th or 17th of February," she said.

Apparently, Nyasa Times has seen documents from Miss Heritage Global headquarters in South Africa relieving the duties of Maynard Chizavare as Miss Heritage Malawi national director and franchise holder.

According to a letter addressed to Chizavare dated February 1, 2017 signed by Miss Heritage Global marketing manager, Primrose Tshuma, his dismissal is "in the light of developments in Malawi's franchise where several counts of misconducts are leveled against you, and your blatant refusal to accept reprimand and arbitration by the appointed office."

The Board said reserved the right to take legal action against Chizavare should there be further infringement to the franchise regulations.

The documents further retaliate that "Tiwonge Munthali remains Miss Heritage Malawi 2016-2017."

They further advise the Malawi public to further disregard all social media pages managed by Chizavare that might be peddling falsehoods.