6 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 29 Stolen Sables Recovered, Moved

By Abigail Mawonde

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has moved to Masvingo 29 sables that had been illegally captured and smuggled into South Africa.

South Africans Edwin Hewitt, Hendricks Johannes Blignaut and John Herbert Pretorius took the sables from a private game park in Victoria Falls in September 2015.

They were arrested at a crossing point along the Limpopo River.

The authority's spokesperson, Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo told The Herald that the 29 sables were an attempted illegal export to South Africa.

"This led to an arrest, trial and conviction and paying of fines in the courts by the three accused while the vehicles and sables were forfeited to the State," she said.

It is believed that the animals were allegedly driven to an illegal crossing point on the Limpopo River near Beitbridge.

The animals, valued at $348 000 -- consisted of seven males, 16 females and six calves.

The smuggling was discovered when the two trucks carrying the sables got stuck in the mud.

She said the authority had the option of selling the sables as part of genetic management or even export them but realised the need to study the genetics of the sables whose origin is Zambian.

Ms Washaya-Moyo said by moving the sables to Mushandike College of Wildlife Management, Zimparks was avoiding contamination of the local gene pool.

She said Mushandike had potential to develop into a centre of excellence in the field of training.

Currently, the college runs wildlife management courses from national foundation certificate to degree level.

"There is existing infrastructure for sable breeding which includes fenced paddocks, game water supply, staff houses and garden plots to grow supplementary feed.

"Ecologically, Mushandike College of Wildlife Management is covered with Miombo woodlands and is suitable for sable habitation."

She said the project would be run commercially in order to generate funding for the college and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

