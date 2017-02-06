5 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Premium Times Centre Organises Workshop On Digital Security in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

The state of digital security and press freedom in Nigeria is the theme of a 3-day baseline workshop organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, and its partner, Free Press Unlimited, FPU, in Abuja from Sunday, February 6-8.

The workshop which will hold at the AES Apartments, Abuja, will bring together media managers, newsroom editors, union leaders, academics and other media stakeholder groups to discuss the existing constitutional and regulatory framework of digital and media freedom in the country.

The Program Manager of PTCIJ, Joshua Olufemi, said the workshop will consider the legal, economic, and political environment of the media as enablers of an accountability media enterprise in the country, as well as on the relevance of stakeholder advocacy on the prospects of development and investigative journalism in Nigeria.

Mr. Olufemi recalled the recent attack on some Premium Times staff which he said threatened the practice of ethical journalism and represented an impediment to the constitutional rights to free speech and media freedom. He said the harassment of media practitioners and the shifting context of media work that allowed this type of abuse in recent times made it imperative to bring stakeholders together to discuss collaborative measures for sustaining press freedom and digital security in the country.

Free Press Unlimited under its No News is Bad News program, is supporting PTCIJ's new project on promoting digital freedom and press freedom in Nigeria. The workshop is a pilot activity in a series of activities aimed at advancing freedom of expression and strengthening the media to serve the public interests and democratic processes of governance in Nigeria.

Another component of the broader programme is to carry out solution-focused reporting on public and private sectors infringement on media and internet freedom as well as coverage of the Nigerian ICT and telecommunication policy landscape. Also, the project will provide support to train journalists on physical, psychosocial, and digital safety.

Nigeria

Return Stolen Assets, Civil Group Urges Trump

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the President of the United States of America (USA),… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.