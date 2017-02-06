6 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Convict Vanishes At Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Matambura

A Harare man who had just been convicted of theft on Tuesday escaped from the Harare Magistrates' Courts as he waited for transport to go to prison.

Bruce Vera (35) was sentenced to an effective six months imprisonment by Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande for theft after he broke into Paul Noel Madzudzo's car and stole two cellphones.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) acting public relations officer Superintendent Priscilla Mthembo confirmed the escape.

"I can confirm that inmate Bruce Vera escaped at the Harare Magistrates' Court and we are still investigating to establish what really took place leading to the escape.

"We are alerting the public that if they see Vera, they should notify the nearest police station or prison," said Spt Mthembo.

On January 29, at around 5pm, Madzudzo parked his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla at a supermarket entrance along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare.

He secured his motor vehicle by locking all doors with the central locking system and closed all windows.

It is alleged that Madzudzo left his cellphone on charger in the motor vehicle and another one tucked between the seats before heading into the supermarket.

The court heard that while Madzudzo was away, Vera broke into the vehicle and stole the two cellphones.

Madzudzo later returned to his vehicle and realised the offence and approached the guard at the entrance who professed ignorance but referred him to the supermarket management.

The shop management then played the closed circuit television (CCTV) and identified Vera.

The assistant branch manager and his team checked around the supermarket and identified Vera standing across the road.

Vera made efforts to flee but was apprehended by the public and was arrested and taken to the police station, leading to the recovery of the cellphones which he had hidden in his car.

Zimbabwe

Be Strong and Courageous, Minister Mzembi Urges Magaya

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi has urged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.