Uganda: Why Wouldn't Busoga Celebrate Gabula Job?

As soon as news of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula's appointment as an Ambassador in charge of Special Duties in the Office of the President filtered through, sections of the Basoga rose in a frenzy opposing what many considered an insult to the Kyabazingaship.

Condemnation was, to say the least, fast and furious. One of the first persons to condemn the appointment was Paul Luganda Mutalya, who took to social media to write a letter to the Kyabazinga, imploring him not to take President Museveni's appointment.

"We love you as you are and believe no temptation to ally with the political clique's can overpower your divine wisdom. You are our ambassador, our flag and our icon. No one can employ you beyond the noble job ordained unto thy as our king. We pray you reject the purported appointment with the contempt that it deserves," Mr Mutalya, wrote.

The president of the influential association of Busoga Yaiffe, Eng Charles Mbalyohere, was perhaps more emphatic.

"My considered opinion therefore is that the position should be politely but emphatically declined unless there is a plan of abdication in the offing," he said.

Most prominent among those opposing the appointment is the NRM Secretary General Justice Kasule Lumumba, who seems to suggest that the Kyabazinga was getting his priorities wrong.

"Our responsibility now is to safeguard the Obwa Kyabazinga bwa Busoga [the Kingdom of Busoga] from disintegrating and the priority of the Kyabazinga is to preserve Busoga Kingdom and the culture of the Busoga sub-region," she said while speaking in Jinja at the Busoga Square.

In Bugembe, the headquarters of Busoga Kingdom, prime minister [Busoga kingdom] Dr Joseph Muvawala calmed tensions, telling journalists that the Lukiiko [Busoga parliament] had been made aware of the appointment beforehand.

However, it has not stopped the condemnations as many more have taken to airwaves of different FM radio stations and on the streets of Jinja Town to urge the Kyabazinga against taking up the job.

Busoga had never been this parochial but the events stretching from the early 1990s could have made the populace so inward looking.

For starters, the Busoga region and Uganda as a whole used to depend so much on Jinja Town as an industrial and employment hub. The collapse of most factories in the region and the drop in the fortunes coming from cotton and coffee, some of the cash crops in the hinterland, has deprived the people of a livelihood thus sliding into untold poverty.

Therefore, since the late 1980s, it has been a considered view that every Cabinet level appointment is "falling in things" with most appointments of "daughter or sons of the soil" celebrated because it is considered that those close will share into the fortunes and trappings that come with the appointment.

This perhaps explains why the Busoga on December 13, 2014, celebrated the appointment of Ms Lumumba as the NRM Secretary General and the re-election [unopposed], on May 19, 2016 of Ms Rebecca Kadaga as the Speaker of the 10th Parliament.

It also explains why wild celebrations rocked Luuka County early in June 2016 when Ms Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza was named Presidency minister.

So why then has the appointment of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula caused more disdain than happiness among the Basoga?

In support

Despite the massive show of opposition, certain sections of the Basoga believe the appointment is not only good for the Kyabazinga but for the Basoga as a whole.

Among these is Isaac Imaka, a journalist, who describes the appointment as "a strategic move for Busoga" because no one should expect the 28-year-old Kyabazinga, who holds a Masters' degree in Economics to idle away the rest of his life.

Similarly Owen Kibenge, a former news anchor, who once served as a minister during the reign of Henry Waako Muloki gives it a different perspective, emphasising that a broke Kyabazinga is not only useless but a burden to the Basoga.

"The Madhvani Group ... had set aside a small amount of money to support Obwa Kyabazinga and its operations. It was the only consistent source of income I was aware of. When the stipend was exhausted the Kyabazinga would wait for well-wishers to support his work. I highly suspect that it is the same thing today - waiting and waiting for Basoga of goodwill to put some loose change on the royal kamenza [read treasury], " he wrote in a post on his Facebook wall.

Another journalist, Agnes Suubi, claims that the kingdom's ministers' salaries are paid by well-wishers and the monthly Shs5m honorarium from government to cultural leaders cannot be enough to take care of the Kyabazinga and fund his other operations.

"If you feel ashamed by the idea of an employed king, devise means of contributing towards his welfare and that of his people. Short of that, your complaints are not built on reality," she says.

The speaker of the Busoga Lukiiko, George William Mutyabule acknowledges that the kingdom is broke and still relies on well-wishers, but hastens to add that this is not reason enough for the Kyabazinga to take up a paid job.

"The situation is not peculiar to Busoga. As far as I am concerned Bunyoro and Tooro are broke too. Even Buganda is broke. If the solution is to give jobs to kings why haven't other kings been given jobs? The one of Bunyoro might be elderly, but what about the one of Tooro?" he asks, insisting that if President Museveni is really concerned about the Kyabazinga and his family he should offer a job to his younger brother, Arnold.

Concerns

For most of the Basoga this is an issue of pride and honour. How deep the feeling that those pushing for the appointment are out to run Busoga into the mud, is perhaps best captured by the words of Eng Charles Mbalyohere.

"So is it a cultural leader from Busoga, of all places, who is now being placed in a dilemma of servitude and obeying courtyard (State House) errands," he wrote in a post on the Busoga Yaiffe social media platforms a day after the list of ambassadors was published.

If he is to accept the job, the Kyabazinga will have to subject himself to vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee a process, which many believe will not only humiliate him but the Basoga as a whole.

Besides the unlikely prospect of rejection, it is confusing that the Kyabazinga will be required to appear before one of his subjects, Speaker Kadaga to be vetted.

Beyond that, is the prospect of accountability that will have far reaching implications in case of any financial impropriety.

The possibility of legal subjugation also raises concern among the Basoga as the President, on September 15, 2009 in the wake of the Buganda riots that broke out after government had barred Kabaka Ronald Mutebi from visiting Kayunga, warned cultural leaders in his address to Parliament, saying: "It is advisable that everyone checks himself and sticks to the Constitution. That is what we agreed upon, that is how Uganda will be run."

However, the issue of partisanship also arises here and if the Kyabazinga takes the job, some argue, will be contravening Article 246 of the Constitution that bars cultural leaders from participating in partisan politics but Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential spokesperson, dismisses this notion arguing that "diplomacy is not in any way partisan".

Air raising debate

But given the air-raising debate that the appointment has generated, one wonders what informed Mr Museveni's decision. However, Dr Muvawala's admission that they (Lukiiko) were aware of the appointment lends credence to claims that the Busoga leadership had for quite some time been begging the President to find "something" for the Kyabazinga to do.

Sources within, however indicate that those rooting for the "finding something for the Kyabazinga to do" had been pushing for something different such as appointment on boards or governing councils of institutions such as Bank of Uganda, Uganda Securities Exchange or the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

Therefore, the appointment of ambassador in charge of special duties in the Office of the President could have come as a surprise to many.

Will he take it or not?

For now, apart from Dr Muvawala saying the Kyabazinga will take the job, Gabula has kept Busoga and the rest of Ugandans second guessing.

Since his enthronement on September 13, 2014, Gabula has been a unifying figure in Busoga, drawing huge crowds at different functions that he has officiated.

However, he is now torn between listening to the voice of caution and accepting the appointment that threatens to draw a wedge among his subjects.

But turning down the job might be a tricky affair as surviving on goodwill has long term implications and limits his capacity to lift his people out of poverty.

So what does the Ambassador in Charge of Special Duties in the Office of the President do?

According to Ms Margaret Kafeero, a counselor at Foreign Affairs ministry, a person appointed in such a position does not have to be assigned outside the country.

"This is a designation we are familiar with. We have several such ambassador [special duties] serving here [Foreign Affairs ministry], Great Lakes, Somalia, commercial, economic and diplomacy, among others," she says, adding that their role is more specialised and requires them to carry out duties as assigned by the appointing authority.

Monarchs that have taken up paid jobs

Not the first. There has been much talk about the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope, being offered an ambassadorial job. However, the Kyabazinga will not be the first royal to take up formal employment, considering that his grandfather, Sir William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope served as the first vice president of Uganda. And beyond Uganda the Kyabazinga is not the only sovereign to desire gainful employment, writes Gillian Nantume.

Sir Frederick Muteesa II

He was the Kabaka of Buganda from November 19, 1939 until his death on November 21, 1969. In 1962, when Uganda became a republic, Muteesa became president but remained king in a semi-autonomous Buganda. He was president for four years, until he was deposed by the prime minister, Milton Obote.

Gen Seretse Khama Ian Khama

He is the grandson of Sekgoma II, who was paramount chief of Ngwato, a principle Tswana chieftaincy in Botswana. Khama is paramount chief of the Ngwato tribe although he has never shown interest in the position. Khama served as the commander of the Botswana Defence Forces, after which he became vice-president from 1998 to 2008.

In 2003, he was elected chairperson of the Botswana Democratic Party. Currently, he is the president of Botswana, a position he took up in 2008 with a salary of $5,450 (Shs19.5m) per month.

Kgosi Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi

He is the king of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, found in South Africa. He succeeded his brother Kgosi Mollwane Molotlegi in 2000. The Royal Bafokeng Nation is 800-years-old. Molotlegi is a pilot and an honorary colonel in the South African Air Force.

He was a board member of Impala Platinum Holding and he is currently a non-executive director of Royal Bafokeng Resources Holdings, which in 2012 was worth R34b (Shs9.3 trillion). He is also president of the Mineral Rights Association of Indigenous People of South Africa.

King Justus Garoëb

In 1982, he became paramount chief and acting king of the Damara (Damaqua) but assumed the full role of king in 1994. The Damara, who are remnants of hunters-gatherers, constitute 8.5 per cent of the Namibian population.

In the 1970s, Garoëb led the Namibia National Front to oppose South African rule, before founding the United Democratic Front party in 1989. He has been a member of the National Assembly since 1990 and has stood for presidency three times.

François Hollande

Since 2012, Hollande has been the ex officio co-prince of the Principality of Andorra. Holland is the only sovereign to be elected president and currently, he is president of the French Republic. Previously, he was first secretary of the French Socialist Party, mayor of Tulle, president of the Corrèze General Counciland an MP.

Archbishop Joan Enric Vives i Sicília

He is the current Bishop of Urgell, thus making him co-prince of Andorra, a position he took up in July 2003.