Namibia: Drobisch, Adrian Win National Cycling Champs

Till Drobisch won the National Cycling Road Race for the first time when he beat Dan Craven by the narrowest of margins on Sunday.

The two cyclists sprinted neck and neck to the line with Drobisch pipping Craven by one hundredth of a second to the title.

Drobisch completed the 147km event in 3:36:42, with Craven coming second in 3:36:43 and Costa Seibeb coming third in in 3:36:47.

On quite a flat course, the leading peloton stayed together until the final lap when the three cyclists broke away and built up a lead of about a minute on the chasing pack.

Martin Freyer managed to close the gap on the leading three and came in fourth overall in 3:37:02, while he also won the u23 Men's category.

Drikus Coetzee and Ingram Cuff came fourth and fifth overall in the Elite Men's category, with both crossing the line in 3:37:45.

Diego Izaaks came second in the u23 Men's category in 3:44:39, while Brandon Plaatjies came third in 3:44:51.

Vera Adrian won the Elite Women's category for the third year in a row after completing the 101km event in 2:53:50.

Adrian's main competitor Michelle Vorster did not compete due to illness and in her absence Adrian easily won the title.

Michelle Doman came second more than five minutes behind in 2:59:25, while Irene Steyn came third in 2:59:35.

Drobisch and Adrian both also won the Individual Time Trial on Friday.

Charl du Plooy gave a great performance in the Junior Men's category to win the 101km event in 2:36:39, with Alex Miller coming second in 2:39:31 and Schalk van der Merwe third in 2:39:32.

Steffanie Grossmann won the Junior Women's category over 50km in 1:33:45, with Tanya Mackensen second in 1:33:50.

Pierre Knoetze won the Sub Veteran Men's category over 101km in 2:35:41, followed by Jaco Hanekom (2:41:36) and Jacques van Zyl (2:41:38), while Tersia van Zyl won the Sub Veteran Women's category over 78km in 2:30:22, with Maike Bochert second in 2:30:27.

Louis Peens beat Fanie Steenkamp and Jaco Lamprecht in a sprint to the line in the Veteran Men's category over 78km with all three crossing the line in 1:57:11, while Anneke Steenkamp won the Veteran Women's category over 55km in 1:33:51, with Susanne Borg second in 1:34:03 and Adele de la Rey third in 1:36:05.

Andre Huyshamen won the Masters Men category over 55km in 1:33:43, beating Gerhard Mans and Johann Liebenberg in a sprint to the line, while Koos van Staden won the Grand Masters category over 55km in 1:33:45, with John Cuff coming second in 2:00:20.

The complete results are attached.