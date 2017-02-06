African Players are Like as South Americans - Gor Mahia coach

Kampala — Gor Mahia coach Jose 'Zè Maria' Marcelo Fereira is one of the very few coaches who have managed football on three different continents.

The former Brazilian international has coached in South America, Europe and now Africa. He also played professional football in the former two.

Zè Maria who represented Brazil 25 times rates African players ahead of their European counterparts in terms of quality and ability.

He actually believes African players are at the same level those from South America.

"Players in Africa have the same quality just like those from South America, the difference is mental," Zè Maria told Daily Monitor.

"In South America, if a player gets somewhere they are hungry for more success, and will continue to work hard to achieve that.

"But Africans are comfortable after little success and the majority of them don't want to push themselves to the limit because they think they have achieved it all," added the former Brazilian right back.

At Gor Mahia, Zè Maria has worked with Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho who has now moved on to Baroka FC in South Africa. He is now working with another Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi.

And like any other coach, Zè Maria follows his players even when they are away on international duty.

He gave his general assessment on Uganda's poor show in Gabon during the Afcon finals that ended yesterday.

"I watched the games Uganda played in Gabon and I thought, the team was too defensive especially against Egypt; you can't win matches like that," Zè Maria observed.

"With the quality of players Uganda have, the team needs to play with more freedom and encourament to go forward and that's how you win football matches."

Zè Maria was in town with Gor Mahia for an international friendly against Onduparaka on Saturday ahead of the 2017 Kenya Premier League Season.

His team lost to ten-man Onduparaka 2-0.