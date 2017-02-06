Zimbabwe: Driver Fakes Retest

A 37-year-old Bulawayo man employed as a driver at ZMD contracted by Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court facing fraud and forgery charges.

Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta remanded Sesabo Sibanda of Cowdry Park in Bulawayo to February 23. The court heard that sometime last year on dates unknown to the prosecutor, Mimosa Mine made a request to verify several licences belonging to their employees.

As per request, copies of the licences were brought by the employees to the responsible authorities within the organisation. Upon verification, it was found that Sibanda had forged a retest with an expiry date of May 14, 2016 and according to the records kept at Central Vehicle Registry, he was never retested.