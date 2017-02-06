Nigeria: Buhari Surprises Nigerians, Extends Vacation, Writes National Assembly

At a time Nigerians were anxiously waiting for his return to Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly informing them of his desire to extend his leave.

He did not state the duration of the extension.

The letter which was written on Sunday stated that the extension was to enable the president complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday stated that "The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning."

The statement added that "The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives

Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes."