Nigeria: Ibori Opens Twitter Account

Chief James Onanefe Ibori who arrived Nigeria, is to have opened a twitter account with the handle @ChiefIbori at about 8. 00 a.m on Sunday.

At about 3:20p.m, three tweets had been recorded on the handle with he first saying, "Good morning Nigerians. #myfirstTweet."

The second tweet which has a video of him acknowledging cheers from the crowd that welcomed him at his Oghara residence, says: "I'm excited to unite with my people. The strength of any politician lies in hands of his followers."

A third tweet reads: "The energy yesterday was electrifying and intimidating. I'm greatful."

Meanwhile, Nigerians equally responded to him in a series of tweets that followed with many congratulating him while others condemned him on the way and manner he ruled Delta State while he held sway as governor of the state.

In another development, factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh was among those top politicians in the State who visited Chief James Ibori, Sunday.

Though it is not certain if the visit by Chief Adolor is politically inclined or just a solidarity visit, a close friend to the former governor, Chief Ighoyota Amori on Saturday said: "Ibori remains in PDP, and all his followers are in PDP."

Meanwhile, the Ivie of Oghara, Mosogar and Idjere kingdoms visited Ibori at his home making them the first set of monarchs to have visited him in his abode.