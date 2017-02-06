Uganda: Govt to Fix Nalubaale Dam Damages - UEGCL

Ms Margaret Proscovia Njuki, the newly appointed board chairperson of Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL), has revealed that government is set to work on the damages at Nalubaale Dam.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Wakiso last week, Ms Njuki said Nalubaale power station had suffered extensive damage due to the effects of alkaline.

"We are currently in talks with KFW development bank (a German government-owned development bank) to provide a branch under a power partnering study to carry out an extensive study of the plant and plan appropriate action that can be carried out to hopefully and successfully rehabilitate the plant" she said.

Ms Njuki further said the body will among other things, take over maintenance of Kira and Nalubaale power stations, continue developing small hydropower stations across the country and also build a school to train staff.

"We will increase generation capacity and continue to implement the government's projects of Karuma and Isimba which were planned to be completed by next year," she said.

Ms Njuki has taken up office for a three-year renewable term.

'Able hands'

Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite, said: "The ministry felt the appointment is in the right hands and with a neat competent board with the right head will be able to properly handle the Isimba and Karuma dam projects."

UEGCL, solely owned by government through the Finance ministry, currently manages four dams.