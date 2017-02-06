Uganda: What is the Teaching Profession's Future in Uganda?

opinion

In May 2015, the world met in Incheon and agreed that, by 2030, around the globe, all nations shall have achieved inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all. In 2016, the Global Education Monitoring Report shocked the world claiming we are 50 years behind to achieve this global education commitments. One of the concerns that come to my mind is teachers' welfare. Often it is said that; no nation can be better than the quality of its education, and no education can be better than the quality of its teachers.

The Uganda National Examination Board released results for the Uganda Certificate of Education a few days ago with an overall drop in performance and as always, there is shameful obdurate contrast in performance among categories such as boys and girls, urban and rural especially hard-to reach up county schools and Universal Secondary Education (USE) beneficiary and non-USE benefitting schools. The Uneb statistics show a regression from last year as the failure rate shot to 13.2per cent from 9.7 per cent in 2015. The plausible thought that poses questions here are what makes the difference and what is not being done?

I see three great challenges, and they are issues that affect not just the teaching profession but the efficacy of public education in general. First, we have a gross misdistribution of qualified teachers which, in effect, denies a large portion of our public school learner access to a high-quality education. One of the key facts contained in the 2016 Uwezo's sixth household-based survey and assessment of children's learning in Uganda was that there are still challenges in meeting acceptable standards of important indicators of teaching staff quality such as teacher presence.

The report notes that, in private schools teachers' presence was at 90.4 per cent as compared to public schools at 82.4 per cent. Significantly, this tells us that incentives and working conditions of teachers matter in keeping the pressure high for teachers to deliver and that means they have to be consistent in school than making ends meet doing top-up street jobs that takes them out of the classroom. Secondly, accomplished teachers continue to have little voice in creating the policies and programmes needed to ensure that every student has a good teacher and acquire and learn good behaviour, impart cherished values, identify and train skills, build knowledge and inculcate positive attitudes. Thirdly, and possibly the most important is teacher's welfare in terms of their remuneration and other benefits like housing and medical. Uganda's teachers have had a stormy and convoluted history-often framed by the struggle for their welfare. We know that understaffed, underpaid, ill-motivated and under-funded schools have little time for quality professional development, which prevents the spread of teaching expertise. It's a plausible debate how teacher's salaries and working conditions continues as it stands now.

Out of growing concerns of the contemporary "flat world" of global economic competition, it demands that, we have a more highly educated, better prepared, and professionally well-nurtured and motivated teacher workforce at all levels. Relative to other professions, teachers now have to wrestle for status and respect, and while often than not they are expected to be smart and entrepreneurial [rear goats], they also are expected to be compliant and conforming to the codes of conduct and other policy demands and sad to note is the fact that at the dawn of the 21st century, often, the applause and standing ovation of good teaching, excellent performance and good schools are concepts defined not by successful teachers but by school boards, administrators, textbook companies, pamphlet authors, for-profit curriculum developers and when things go wrong only the teachers get the clap back.

The anti-teacher rhetoric is consistently not being tamed and yet teachers keep standing on the coalface of issues at school and suffer the heavy bouts of scorn, perceived to be having inferior academic pride, rated as low achievers. Those attending teacher education courses are defined as being "Mickey Mouse" failures to secure admission to better courses at the universities and other tertiary institutions. Many argue that by and large, the teaching profession is not a thing for today's evolving world and no millennials are willingly joining the profession, neither do average families and parents wish to send their children for teacher training colleges or courses at university.

The State should not lower teaching standards by turning a blind eye to whether or not teachers concerns are genuine; otherwise these sentiments expressed will never be wiped out completely. Despite all the accumulating evidence that teachers matter most in raising school achievement, as a nation, we still have few comprehensive policies to transform the way teachers are recruited, prepared, supported and paid and we now know that certain working conditions, especially school leadership, quality professional development (including time for it). Often than not, technocrats have had too few opportunities to hear from accomplished teachers who have a unique perspective on the core issues of education and school reforms as they continue to introduce hastily prepared policies.

Unless decision makers set a place at the policy table for expert teachers who are working every day in our nation's most challenging schools, I highly suspect that many of the issues facing the teaching profession may not yet be overcome in the short run, and more of Uganda's teachers would lack the skills, resources, and supports needed to serve all learners effectively and we will continue to look for solutions to the achievement gap and other problems that plague our public schools "in all the wrong places" and history will continue to repeat itself.

Mr Okwera is a professional teacher with keen interest in public policy.