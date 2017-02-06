Uganda: Kenyan Olympic Medalist Obiri to Miss Kampala Event

Kampala — Being a 5000m Olympic silver medalist, Hellen Obiri is that one name Kenya should have on their list to the 2017 World Cross-country Championships.

But following her recent triumph at the New Balance Indoor Championship in Boston, Obiri is putting her focus elsewhere.

"There are lots of activities this year and I am looking forward to having a good performance," she told the Kenyan press after winning the 3000m race.

"I am not going to compete at the World Cross Country because we have trials (this month) and I will not be able to compete there," the 27-year-old revealed.

She plans to concentrate on training for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London, United Kingdom.

It is a bit strange considering Obiri has already won four cross-country events this year including the first two at the Athletics Kenya Cross-country series in Nairobi and Machakos.

She had also beaten Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong at the Kenya Defense Forces Cross-country.

Prior, she has also won the Campaccio IAAF World Cross-country permit.